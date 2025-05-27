New Analyst Forecast: $DNOW Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DNOW. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $DNOW.
$DNOW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DNOW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/27/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/27/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DNOW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DNOW forecast page.
$DNOW Insider Trading Activity
$DNOW insiders have traded $DNOW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL M COPPINGER sold 26,186 shares for an estimated $401,955
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DNOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $DNOW stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,923,079 shares (-78.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,086,189
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 2,302,738 shares (+376.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,330,765
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 1,855,125 shares (-84.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,685,534
- FMR LLC removed 1,564,341 shares (-87.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,718,944
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,207,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,710,876
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,125,766 shares (+6471.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,228,083
- QUANTEDGE CAPITAL PTE LTD added 931,810 shares (+1219.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,915,314
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.