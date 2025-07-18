New Analyst Forecast: $DMAC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DMAC. HC Wainwright & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $DMAC.
$DMAC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DMAC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025
$DMAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $DMAC stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 252,051 shares (+297.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $955,273
- FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. removed 232,646 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $881,728
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 181,748 shares (+48.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $688,824
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 154,701 shares (+46879.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $586,316
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 109,360 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $414,474
- PARAGON ASSOCIATES & PARAGON ASSOCIATES II JOINT VENTURE added 85,216 shares (+16.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $322,968
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 76,116 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $288,479
