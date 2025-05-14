New Analyst Forecast: $DLR Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DLR. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $DLR.
$DLR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DLR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DLR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DLR forecast page.
$DLR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DLR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 03/17 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$DLR Insider Trading Activity
$DLR insiders have traded $DLR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATT MERCIER (CFO) sold 2,518 shares for an estimated $471,873
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DLR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 602 institutional investors add shares of $DLR stock to their portfolio, and 545 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 3,300,441 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $585,267,202
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 2,413,087 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $427,912,717
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,268,599 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,777,550
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 925,674 shares (+1.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,639,827
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 918,549 shares (+41.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,618,886
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 816,334 shares (+37.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,972,498
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 776,586 shares (-94.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,711,995
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.