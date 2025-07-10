New Analyst Forecast: $DLR Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DLR. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $DLR.

$DLR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DLR in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

$DLR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DLR recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $DLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $191.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Omotayo Okusanya from Mizuho set a target price of $191.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $200.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Anthony Hau from Truist Securities set a target price of $184.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $220.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies set a target price of $193.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $206.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $174.0 on 04/17/2025

$DLR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DLR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 03/17 and 0 sales.

$DLR Insider Trading Activity

$DLR insiders have traded $DLR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK R PATTERSON sold 175 shares for an estimated $30,887

$DLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 605 institutional investors add shares of $DLR stock to their portfolio, and 514 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

