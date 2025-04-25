New Analyst Forecast: $DLR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DLR. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $DLR.
$DLR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DLR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
$DLR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DLR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $191.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $220.0 on 01/27/2025
- Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $212.0 on 10/30/2024
- Matthew Niknam from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $159.0 on 10/29/2024
- Omotayo Okusanya from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $170.0 on 10/28/2024
$DLR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DLR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 11/01 and 0 sales.
$DLR Insider Trading Activity
$DLR insiders have traded $DLR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATT MERCIER (CFO) sold 2,518 shares for an estimated $471,873
$DLR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 566 institutional investors add shares of $DLR stock to their portfolio, and 501 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 3,300,441 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $585,267,202
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,092,104 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $548,322,802
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 2,413,087 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $427,912,717
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,854,748 shares (+57.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $328,902,462
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 1,838,744 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $326,064,473
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 1,232,043 shares (+66.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,478,185
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,095,619 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $194,286,117
