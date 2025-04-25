New Analyst Forecast: $DLR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DLR. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $DLR.

$DLR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DLR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

$DLR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DLR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $191.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $220.0 on 01/27/2025

Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $212.0 on 10/30/2024

Matthew Niknam from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $159.0 on 10/29/2024

Omotayo Okusanya from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $170.0 on 10/28/2024

$DLR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DLR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 11/01 and 0 sales.

$DLR Insider Trading Activity

$DLR insiders have traded $DLR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATT MERCIER (CFO) sold 2,518 shares for an estimated $471,873

$DLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 566 institutional investors add shares of $DLR stock to their portfolio, and 501 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

