New Analyst Forecast: $DLO Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DLO. Yun Zhong from Wedbush set a price target of 8.0 for DLO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DLO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DLO forecast page.

$DLO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DLO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yun Zhong from Wedbush set a target price of $8.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $12.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Arnon Shirazi from Citigroup set a target price of $14.6 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $13.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 John Coffey from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 12/19/2024

$DLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $DLO stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.