New Analyst Forecast: $DLO Given $8.0 Price Target

May 27, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DLO. Yun Zhong from Wedbush set a price target of 8.0 for DLO.

$DLO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DLO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Yun Zhong from Wedbush set a target price of $8.0 on 05/27/2025
  • Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $12.0 on 05/27/2025
  • Arnon Shirazi from Citigroup set a target price of $14.6 on 05/27/2025
  • Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $13.0 on 05/27/2025
  • John Coffey from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 12/19/2024

$DLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $DLO stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

