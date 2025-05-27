New Analyst Forecast: $DLO Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DLO. Yun Zhong from Wedbush set a price target of 8.0 for DLO.
$DLO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DLO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Yun Zhong from Wedbush set a target price of $8.0 on 05/27/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $12.0 on 05/27/2025
- Arnon Shirazi from Citigroup set a target price of $14.6 on 05/27/2025
- Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $13.0 on 05/27/2025
- John Coffey from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 12/19/2024
$DLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $DLO stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARCHO PARTNERS LLP removed 2,684,443 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,388,254
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 2,229,033 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,590,135
- ATMOS CAPITAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA. removed 1,493,806 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,820,255
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 1,351,181 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,268,849
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 1,283,713 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,706,166
- BOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 927,500 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,735,350
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 901,421 shares (-91.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,517,851
