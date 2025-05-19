New Analyst Forecast: $DLB Given $112.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DLB. Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a price target of 112.0 for DLB.

$DLB Insider Trading Activity

$DLB insiders have traded $DLB stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN J YEAMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,888 shares for an estimated $4,659,504 .

. JOHN D COULING (SVP, Entertainment) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,675 shares for an estimated $4,616,152 .

. MARK ANDREW SHERMAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,338 shares for an estimated $4,358,405 .

. TODD PENDLETON (SVP, Chief Marketing Officer) sold 18,121 shares for an estimated $1,517,668

RYAN NICHOLSON (VP, CAO and Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,430,388 .

. PETER C GOTCHER sold 6,079 shares for an estimated $480,026

EMILY ROLLINS sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $84,900

$DLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 237 institutional investors add shares of $DLB stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

