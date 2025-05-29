New Analyst Forecast: $DKS Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DKS. Bank of America Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $DKS.

$DKS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DKS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

$DKS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DKS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DKS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $223.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $217.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $187.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $230.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $245.0 on 03/11/2025

$DKS Insider Trading Activity

$DKS insiders have traded $DKS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD W STACK (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 160,600 shares for an estimated $36,817,229 .

. JULIE LODGE-JARRETT (EVP, Chf People & Purpose Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,139,960 .

. LARRY JR. FITZGERALD purchased 230 shares for an estimated $49,462

$DKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of $DKS stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.