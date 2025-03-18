News & Insights

New Analyst Forecast: $DKS Given $230.0 Price Target

March 18, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DKS. An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 230.0 for DKS.

$DKS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DKS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DKS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $230.0 on 03/12/2025
  • Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $245.0 on 03/11/2025
  • Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $260.0 on 11/27/2024

$DKS Insider Trading Activity

$DKS insiders have traded $DKS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EDWARD W STACK (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 160,600 shares for an estimated $36,817,229.
  • JULIE LODGE-JARRETT (EVP, Chf People & Purpose Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,139,960.
  • LARRY JR. FITZGERALD purchased 230 shares for an estimated $49,462

$DKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 359 institutional investors add shares of $DKS stock to their portfolio, and 360 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 8,273,071 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,893,209,567
  • FMR LLC removed 2,264,936 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $518,307,954
  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 795,842 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,120,483
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 547,480 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,285,323
  • SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 433,250 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,144,930
  • UBS GROUP AG added 430,381 shares (+270.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,488,388
  • JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 390,454 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,351,493

