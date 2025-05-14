New Analyst Forecast: $DKS Given $187.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DKS. Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a price target of 187.0 for DKS.
$DKS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DKS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DKS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $237.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $187.0 on 05/14/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $230.0 on 03/12/2025
- Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $245.0 on 03/11/2025
- Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $260.0 on 11/27/2024
$DKS Insider Trading Activity
$DKS insiders have traded $DKS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD W STACK (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 160,600 shares for an estimated $36,817,229.
- JULIE LODGE-JARRETT (EVP, Chf People & Purpose Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,139,960.
- LARRY JR. FITZGERALD purchased 230 shares for an estimated $49,462
$DKS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 335 institutional investors add shares of $DKS stock to their portfolio, and 379 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 8,273,071 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,667,520,190
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,282,300 shares (+416.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $460,020,388
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,472,828 shares (-78.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $296,863,211
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 795,842 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,120,483
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 599,025 shares (+1899.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,739,479
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 471,217 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,978,498
- SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 433,250 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,144,930
