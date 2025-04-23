New Analyst Forecast: $DKNG Given $53.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DKNG. An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 53.0 for DKNG.

$DKNG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DKNG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $53.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 04/13/2025

on 04/13/2025 Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $57.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Needham set a target price of $65.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 John Staszak from Argus Research set a target price of $60.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $59.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 John DeCree from CBRE set a target price of $54.0 on 01/29/2025

$DKNG Insider Trading Activity

$DKNG insiders have traded $DKNG stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL LIBERMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 2,031,386 shares for an estimated $81,952,010 .

. MATTHEW KALISH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,007,585 shares for an estimated $45,271,234 .

. JASON ROBINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 869,802 shares for an estimated $37,419,009 .

. R STANTON DODGE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 498,523 shares for an estimated $21,548,112 .

. ALAN WAYNE ELLINGSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 164,542 shares for an estimated $6,984,333 .

. JOCELYN MOORE sold 3,420 shares for an estimated $143,640

$DKNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 336 institutional investors add shares of $DKNG stock to their portfolio, and 387 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.