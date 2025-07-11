New Analyst Forecast: $DKNG Given $52.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DKNG. Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 52.0 for DKNG.

$DKNG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DKNG recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $DKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $52.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $53.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Steven Sheeckutz from Citigroup set a target price of $58.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $50.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $52.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $53.0 on 05/12/2025

$DKNG Insider Trading Activity

$DKNG insiders have traded $DKNG stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW KALISH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,427,585 shares for an estimated $61,167,082 .

. PAUL LIBERMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 1,410,850 shares for an estimated $58,352,521 .

. JASON ROBINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 866,651 shares for an estimated $37,281,278 .

. R STANTON DODGE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 586,689 shares for an estimated $23,225,054 .

. ALAN WAYNE ELLINGSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 171,371 shares for an estimated $7,235,435 .

. JOCELYN MOORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,556 shares for an estimated $254,278.

$DKNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 430 institutional investors add shares of $DKNG stock to their portfolio, and 334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

