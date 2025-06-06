New Analyst Forecast: $DKNG Given $46.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DKNG. Ian Moore from Bernstein set a price target of 46.0 for DKNG.

$DKNG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DKNG recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $DKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ian Moore from Bernstein set a target price of $46.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $59.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Northland Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Brian Pitz from BMO Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $53.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 04/13/2025

on 04/13/2025 Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $57.0 on 04/02/2025

$DKNG Insider Trading Activity

$DKNG insiders have traded $DKNG stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL LIBERMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 1,942,945 shares for an estimated $78,731,760 .

. MATTHEW KALISH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,427,585 shares for an estimated $61,167,082 .

. JASON ROBINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 866,651 shares for an estimated $37,281,278 .

. R STANTON DODGE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 656,854 shares for an estimated $26,816,064 .

. ALAN WAYNE ELLINGSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 171,371 shares for an estimated $7,235,435 .

. JOCELYN MOORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,556 shares for an estimated $254,278.

$DKNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 437 institutional investors add shares of $DKNG stock to their portfolio, and 419 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

