New Analyst Forecast: $DK Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DK. Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a price target of 20.0 for DK.

$DK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DK recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $20.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Justin Jenkins from Raymond James set a target price of $23.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $23.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $13.25 on 04/09/2025

$DK Insider Trading Activity

$DK insiders have traded $DK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EZRA UZI YEMIN (Chairman) has made 3 purchases buying 15,200 shares for an estimated $224,861 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK WAYNE HOBBS (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,800 shares for an estimated $38,357

RICHARD J MARCOGLIESE has made 2 purchases buying 1,540 shares for an estimated $22,457 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. REUVEN SPIEGEL (EVP, Special Projects) sold 700 shares for an estimated $16,800

AVIGAL SOREQ (President & CEO) purchased 715 shares for an estimated $9,974

$DK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $DK stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

