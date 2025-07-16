New Analyst Forecast: $DIS Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DIS. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $DIS.

$DIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DIS in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

$DIS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DIS recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $139.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $138.0 on 07/16/2025

Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $140.0 on 07/09/2025

Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 07/09/2025

James Heaney from Jefferies set a target price of $144.0 on 06/30/2025

Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $140.0 on 06/30/2025

Alan Gould from Loop Capital set a target price of $130.0 on 06/10/2025

Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt set a target price of $140.0 on 06/03/2025

$DIS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DIS stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$DIS Insider Trading Activity

$DIS insiders have traded $DIS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRENT WOODFORD (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $110,845

SONIA L COLEMAN (Sr. EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 689 shares for an estimated $74,935

$DIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,320 institutional investors add shares of $DIS stock to their portfolio, and 1,644 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

