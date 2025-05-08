Stocks
DIS

New Analyst Forecast: $DIS Given $125.0 Price Target

May 08, 2025 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DIS. Laura Martin from Needham set a price target of 125.0 for DIS.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DIS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DIS forecast page.

$DIS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DIS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $DIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $128.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $125.0 on 05/08/2025
  • Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $120.0 on 05/08/2025
  • Hamilton Faber from Redburn Partners set a target price of $147.0 on 01/07/2025
  • Vijay Jayant from Evercore ISI set a target price of $134.0 on 11/18/2024
  • Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $125.0 on 11/15/2024
  • Bryan Kraft from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $131.0 on 11/15/2024

$DIS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DIS stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DIS Insider Trading Activity

$DIS insiders have traded $DIS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT A IGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 372,412 shares for an estimated $42,667,113.
  • BRENT WOODFORD (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,486,021.
  • SONIA L COLEMAN (Sr. EVP and Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,565 shares for an estimated $697,473.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,283 institutional investors add shares of $DIS stock to their portfolio, and 1,664 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.