New Analyst Forecast: $DIS Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DIS. Laura Martin from Needham set a price target of 125.0 for DIS.
$DIS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DIS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $DIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $128.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $125.0 on 05/08/2025
- Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $120.0 on 05/08/2025
- Hamilton Faber from Redburn Partners set a target price of $147.0 on 01/07/2025
- Vijay Jayant from Evercore ISI set a target price of $134.0 on 11/18/2024
- Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $125.0 on 11/15/2024
- Bryan Kraft from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $131.0 on 11/15/2024
$DIS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DIS stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 01/21, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE DINGELL purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
$DIS Insider Trading Activity
$DIS insiders have traded $DIS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT A IGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 372,412 shares for an estimated $42,667,113.
- BRENT WOODFORD (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,486,021.
- SONIA L COLEMAN (Sr. EVP and Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,565 shares for an estimated $697,473.
$DIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,283 institutional investors add shares of $DIS stock to their portfolio, and 1,664 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 21,138,220 shares (+286.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,353,740,797
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 7,571,147 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $843,047,218
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 5,449,158 shares (+1900.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $606,763,743
- AMUNDI removed 4,935,001 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $549,512,361
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,711,147 shares (+1785.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $524,586,218
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 4,680,930 shares (+75.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $521,221,555
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 3,263,156 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $363,352,420
