New Analyst Forecast: $DINO Given $43.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DINO. Theresa Chen from Barclays set a price target of 43.0 for DINO.
$DINO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DINO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $DINO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 07/09/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $38.0 on 06/11/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $47.0 on 05/13/2025
- Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 05/02/2025
- Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $44.0 on 04/24/2025
- Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $49.0 on 04/11/2025
$DINO Insider Trading Activity
$DINO insiders have traded $DINO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DINO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANKLIN MYERS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $178,314
- MANUEL J FERNANDEZ purchased 635 shares for an estimated $19,990
$DINO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of $DINO stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,971,044 shares (-77.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,447,926
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,609,857 shares (+109.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,812,098
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,060,629 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,753,481
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 2,048,274 shares (-65.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,347,249
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 1,830,176 shares (+951.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,176,186
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,810,248 shares (+2676.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,520,954
- AUSTRALIANSUPER PTY LTD removed 1,678,196 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,179,084
