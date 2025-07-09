New Analyst Forecast: $DINO Given $43.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DINO. Theresa Chen from Barclays set a price target of 43.0 for DINO.

$DINO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DINO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $DINO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $38.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $47.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $44.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $49.0 on 04/11/2025

$DINO Insider Trading Activity

$DINO insiders have traded $DINO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DINO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANKLIN MYERS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $178,314

MANUEL J FERNANDEZ purchased 635 shares for an estimated $19,990

$DINO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of $DINO stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

