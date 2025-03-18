New Analyst Forecast: $DINO Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DINO. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 35.0 for DINO.

$DINO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DINO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DINO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $46.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $53.0 on 10/08/2024

$DINO Insider Trading Activity

$DINO insiders have traded $DINO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DINO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ATANAS H ATANASOV (EVP and CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $509,479 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANKLIN MYERS has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $372,089 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. R CRAIG KNOCKE purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $180,745

TIMOTHY GO (CEO and President) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $99,922

MANUEL J FERNANDEZ purchased 635 shares for an estimated $19,990

$DINO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 270 institutional investors add shares of $DINO stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

