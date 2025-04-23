New Analyst Forecast: $DIN Given $21.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DIN. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 21.0 for DIN.
$DIN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DIN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $21.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $26.0 on 03/06/2025
- Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $32.0 on 01/07/2025
- Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $38.0 on 11/18/2024
$DIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $DIN stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 494,269 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,877,496
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 486,380 shares (+154.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,640,038
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. added 428,319 shares (+640.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,892,401
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 341,893 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,290,979
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 253,688 shares (+691.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,636,008
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 222,571 shares (-89.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,699,387
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 220,656 shares (-80.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,641,745
