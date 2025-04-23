New Analyst Forecast: $DIN Given $21.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DIN. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 21.0 for DIN.

$DIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DIN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $21.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $26.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $32.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $38.0 on 11/18/2024

$DIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $DIN stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

