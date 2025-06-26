New Analyst Forecast: $DHR Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DHR. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $DHR.
$DHR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DHR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
$DHR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $240.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dan Leonard from UBS set a target price of $240.0 on 04/23/2025
- Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $240.0 on 04/22/2025
- Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $231.0 on 04/16/2025
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $260.0 on 03/14/2025
$DHR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DHR stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE PETE SESSIONS sold up to $100,000 on 06/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 05/15, 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
$DHR Insider Trading Activity
$DHR insiders have traded $DHR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN M RALES (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $245,919,390.
- CHRISTOPHER PAUL RILEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,805 shares for an estimated $3,129,424.
- BRIAN W ELLIS (Senior Vice President - GC) sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,277,541
- ALAN G SPOON sold 550 shares for an estimated $113,553
$DHR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 934 institutional investors add shares of $DHR stock to their portfolio, and 1,343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 6,585,239 shares (-32.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,349,973,995
- EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,895,671 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,208,612,555
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 4,940,823 shares (-85.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,012,868,715
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,618,119 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $741,714,395
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 3,160,337 shares (+709.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $647,869,085
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,131,219 shares (+67.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $641,899,895
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 2,757,021 shares (-37.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $565,189,305
