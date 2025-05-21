New Analyst Forecast: $DHR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DHR. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $DHR.

$DHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DHR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

$DHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $240.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dan Leonard from UBS set a target price of $240.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $240.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $231.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $260.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $275.0 on 12/19/2024

$DHR Insider Trading Activity

$DHR insiders have traded $DHR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN M RALES (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $245,919,390 .

. DANIEL RASKAS (SVP - Corporate Development) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,688 shares for an estimated $8,218,556 .

. CHRISTOPHER PAUL RILEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,805 shares for an estimated $3,129,424 .

. BRIAN W ELLIS (Senior Vice President - GC) sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,277,541

ALAN G SPOON sold 550 shares for an estimated $113,553

$DHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 935 institutional investors add shares of $DHR stock to their portfolio, and 1,336 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

