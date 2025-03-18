New Analyst Forecast: $DHR Given $260.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DHR. An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 260.0 for DHR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DHR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DHR forecast page.

$DHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $276.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $260.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $250.0 on 01/15/2025

on 01/15/2025 Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $275.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Doug Schenkel from Wolfe Research set a target price of $285.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Paul Knight from KeyBanc set a target price of $310.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Catherine Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $277.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners set a target price of $275.0 on 10/23/2024

$DHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DHR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DHR Insider Trading Activity

$DHR insiders have traded $DHR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL RASKAS (SVP - Corporate Development) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,688 shares for an estimated $8,218,556 .

. BRIAN W ELLIS (Senior Vice President - GC) sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,277,541

ALAN G SPOON sold 550 shares for an estimated $113,553

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 866 institutional investors add shares of $DHR stock to their portfolio, and 1,210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.