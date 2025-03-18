New Analyst Forecast: $DHR Given $260.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DHR. An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 260.0 for DHR.
$DHR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $276.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $260.0 on 03/14/2025
- Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $250.0 on 01/15/2025
- Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $275.0 on 12/19/2024
- Doug Schenkel from Wolfe Research set a target price of $285.0 on 10/31/2024
- Paul Knight from KeyBanc set a target price of $310.0 on 10/23/2024
- Catherine Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $277.0 on 10/23/2024
- Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners set a target price of $275.0 on 10/23/2024
$DHR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DHR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
$DHR Insider Trading Activity
$DHR insiders have traded $DHR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL RASKAS (SVP - Corporate Development) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,688 shares for an estimated $8,218,556.
- BRIAN W ELLIS (Senior Vice President - GC) sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,277,541
- ALAN G SPOON sold 550 shares for an estimated $113,553
$DHR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 866 institutional investors add shares of $DHR stock to their portfolio, and 1,210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 3,601,092 shares (-91.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $826,630,668
- FMR LLC removed 3,097,352 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $710,997,151
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,109,520 shares (+40977.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $484,240,316
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,987,430 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $456,214,556
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,636,980 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $375,768,759
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 1,601,800 shares (+4248.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $367,693,190
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,566,658 shares (+32.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $359,626,343
