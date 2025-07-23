New Analyst Forecast: $DHR Given $205.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DHR. Brandon Couillard from Wells Fargo set a price target of 205.0 for DHR.

$DHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHR recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $DHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $240.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon Couillard from Wells Fargo set a target price of $205.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $250.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Catherine Schulte from Baird set a target price of $229.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $275.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $226.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $225.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Dan Leonard from UBS set a target price of $240.0 on 04/23/2025

$DHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DHR stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$DHR Insider Trading Activity

$DHR insiders have traded $DHR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN M RALES (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $245,919,390 .

. CHRISTOPHER PAUL RILEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,805 shares for an estimated $3,129,424 .

. BRIAN W ELLIS (Senior Vice President - GC) sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,277,541

ALAN G SPOON sold 550 shares for an estimated $113,553

$DHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 923 institutional investors add shares of $DHR stock to their portfolio, and 1,163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

