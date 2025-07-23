New Analyst Forecast: $DHI Given $175.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DHI. Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a price target of 175.0 for DHI.

$DHI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHI recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DHI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $149.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $175.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $117.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $170.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $135.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a target price of $111.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $180.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $110.0 on 04/21/2025

$DHI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DHI stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/21 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/19, 02/13.

on 04/21 and 2 sales worth up to on 03/19, 02/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

$DHI Insider Trading Activity

$DHI insiders have traded $DHI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL R BUCHANAN sold 2,150 shares for an estimated $274,552

$DHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 507 institutional investors add shares of $DHI stock to their portfolio, and 563 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

