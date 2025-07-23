Stocks
DHI

New Analyst Forecast: $DHI Given $175.0 Price Target

July 23, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DHI. Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a price target of 175.0 for DHI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DHI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DHI forecast page.

$DHI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHI recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DHI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $149.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $175.0 on 07/23/2025
  • Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $117.0 on 07/23/2025
  • Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $170.0 on 07/23/2025
  • Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $135.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a target price of $111.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $180.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $110.0 on 04/21/2025
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $DHI Data Alerts


Sign Up

$DHI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DHI stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DHI Insider Trading Activity

$DHI insiders have traded $DHI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL R BUCHANAN sold 2,150 shares for an estimated $274,552

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 507 institutional investors add shares of $DHI stock to their portfolio, and 563 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

DHI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.