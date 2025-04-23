Stocks
DHI

New Analyst Forecast: $DHI Given $105.0 Price Target

April 23, 2025 — 06:24 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DHI. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 105.0 for DHI.

$DHI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $DHI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $167.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Carl Reichardt from BTIG set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025
  • Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $190.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI set a target price of $204.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $185.0 on 10/30/2024

$DHI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DHI stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$DHI Insider Trading Activity

$DHI insiders have traded $DHI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BARBARA K ALLEN sold 5,650 shares for an estimated $921,515

$DHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 449 institutional investors add shares of $DHI stock to their portfolio, and 646 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 9,663,184 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,351,106,386
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,172,743 shares (+51.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,002,892,926
  • FMR LLC removed 2,193,290 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $306,665,807
  • HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 1,513,734 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,650,287
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 1,490,648 shares (+71.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,422,403
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,409,138 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,025,675
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,343,087 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,790,424

Stocks mentioned

DHI

