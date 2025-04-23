New Analyst Forecast: $DHI Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DHI. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 105.0 for DHI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DHI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DHI forecast page.

$DHI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $DHI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $167.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Carl Reichardt from BTIG set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $190.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI set a target price of $204.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $185.0 on 10/30/2024

$DHI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DHI stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 5 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/16, 11/01 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/19, 02/13, 12/16.

on 01/16, 11/01 and 3 sales worth up to on 03/19, 02/13, 12/16. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DHI Insider Trading Activity

$DHI insiders have traded $DHI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARBARA K ALLEN sold 5,650 shares for an estimated $921,515

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 449 institutional investors add shares of $DHI stock to their portfolio, and 646 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.