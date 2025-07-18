New Analyst Forecast: $DGX Given $175.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DGX. Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a price target of 175.0 for DGX.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DGX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DGX forecast page.
$DGX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DGX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $189.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $175.0 on 07/18/2025
- Lisa Gill from JP Morgan set a target price of $190.0 on 05/06/2025
- David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $200.0 on 04/28/2025
- David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $190.0 on 04/23/2025
- Stephanie Davis from Barclays set a target price of $185.0 on 04/23/2025
- Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $180.0 on 04/23/2025
- Eric Coldwell from Baird set a target price of $194.0 on 04/23/2025
$DGX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DGX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$DGX Insider Trading Activity
$DGX insiders have traded $DGX stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- J. E. DAVIS (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 39,191 shares for an estimated $6,602,074.
- CATHERINE T. DOHERTY (EVP, Regional Businesses) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,344 shares for an estimated $1,447,689.
- MICHAEL E PREVOZNIK (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,367 shares for an estimated $1,087,793.
- KARTHIK KUPPUSAMY (SVP, Clinical Solutions) sold 2,555 shares for an estimated $434,350
- MARK E DELANEY (SVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,151 shares for an estimated $373,014.
- VICKY B GREGG sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $205,710
- PATRICK PLEWMAN (SVP for Diagnostic Services) sold 320 shares for an estimated $54,307
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DGX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 430 institutional investors add shares of $DGX stock to their portfolio, and 410 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,295,746 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $388,440,223
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,336,025 shares (+54.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $226,055,429
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 732,631 shares (+139.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,961,165
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 638,498 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,033,861
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 570,785 shares (+868.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,576,822
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 493,960 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,578,032
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 456,586 shares (+63.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,254,351
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.