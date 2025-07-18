New Analyst Forecast: $DGX Given $175.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DGX. Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a price target of 175.0 for DGX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DGX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DGX forecast page.

$DGX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DGX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $189.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $175.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Lisa Gill from JP Morgan set a target price of $190.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $200.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $190.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Stephanie Davis from Barclays set a target price of $185.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $180.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Eric Coldwell from Baird set a target price of $194.0 on 04/23/2025

$DGX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DGX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DGX Insider Trading Activity

$DGX insiders have traded $DGX stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J. E. DAVIS (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 39,191 shares for an estimated $6,602,074 .

. CATHERINE T. DOHERTY (EVP, Regional Businesses) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,344 shares for an estimated $1,447,689 .

. MICHAEL E PREVOZNIK (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,367 shares for an estimated $1,087,793 .

. KARTHIK KUPPUSAMY (SVP, Clinical Solutions) sold 2,555 shares for an estimated $434,350

MARK E DELANEY (SVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,151 shares for an estimated $373,014 .

. VICKY B GREGG sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $205,710

PATRICK PLEWMAN (SVP for Diagnostic Services) sold 320 shares for an estimated $54,307

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 430 institutional investors add shares of $DGX stock to their portfolio, and 410 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.