New Analyst Forecast: $DG Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DG. Zhihan Ma from Bernstein set a price target of 120.0 for DG.

$DG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Zhihan Ma from Bernstein set a target price of $120.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $80.0 on 12/02/2024

$DG Insider Trading Activity

$DG insiders have traded $DG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL M CALBERT has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $451,610 .

. EMILY C TAYLOR (EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,549 shares for an estimated $443,688 .

. KATHLEEN A REARDON (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold 3,583 shares for an estimated $296,241

$DG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 500 institutional investors add shares of $DG stock to their portfolio, and 512 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

