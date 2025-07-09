New Analyst Forecast: $DFY Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DFY. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 80.0 for DFY.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DFY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DFY forecast page.
$DFY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DFY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DFY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 07/09/2025
- Tom MacKinnon from BMO Capital set a target price of $79.0 on 06/12/2025
- Phil Hardie from Scotiabank set a target price of $76.0 on 06/12/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.