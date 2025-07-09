New Analyst Forecast: $DFY Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DFY. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 80.0 for DFY.

$DFY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DFY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DFY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Tom MacKinnon from BMO Capital set a target price of $79.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Phil Hardie from Scotiabank set a target price of $76.0 on 06/12/2025

