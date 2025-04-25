New Analyst Forecast: $DFS Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DFS. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $DFS.
$DFS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DFS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
$DFS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 480 institutional investors add shares of $DFS stock to their portfolio, and 526 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- C2P CAPITAL ADVISORY GROUP, LLC D.B.A. PROSPERITY CAPITAL ADVISORS added 2,030,631 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $351,766,208
- SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 1,500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $259,844,999
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,389,431 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $240,691,132
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,201,133 shares (+130.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,072,269
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,191,714 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $206,440,616
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,130,498 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,836,168
- COOKE & BIELER LP removed 1,031,438 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,676,004
