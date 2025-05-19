New Analyst Forecast: $DERM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DERM. Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of 'Buy' for $DERM.

$DERM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DERM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

$DERM Insider Trading Activity

$DERM insiders have traded $DERM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DERM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAUDE MARAOUI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 165,117 shares for an estimated $844,125 .

. JOSEPH BENESCH (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,774 shares for an estimated $23,561 .

. RAMSEY ALLOUSH (COO) sold 2,857 shares for an estimated $19,541

$DERM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $DERM stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

