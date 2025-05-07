New Analyst Forecast: $DENN Given $6.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DENN. Michael Tamas from Oppenheimer set a price target of 6.0 for DENN.

$DENN Insider Trading Activity

$DENN insiders have traded $DENN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DENN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN C. DUNN (EVP, Chief Global Dev. Ofc.) purchased 9,815 shares for an estimated $49,903

CHRISTOPHER D BODE (President, COO) purchased 9,740 shares for an estimated $49,804

KELLI VALADE (CEO) purchased 9,700 shares for an estimated $49,722

MONIGO SAYGBAY-HALLIE (EVP, Chief People Officer) purchased 950 shares for an estimated $4,831

$DENN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $DENN stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

