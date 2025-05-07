New Analyst Forecast: $DENN Given $6.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DENN. Michael Tamas from Oppenheimer set a price target of 6.0 for DENN.
$DENN Insider Trading Activity
$DENN insiders have traded $DENN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DENN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN C. DUNN (EVP, Chief Global Dev. Ofc.) purchased 9,815 shares for an estimated $49,903
- CHRISTOPHER D BODE (President, COO) purchased 9,740 shares for an estimated $49,804
- KELLI VALADE (CEO) purchased 9,700 shares for an estimated $49,722
- MONIGO SAYGBAY-HALLIE (EVP, Chief People Officer) purchased 950 shares for an estimated $4,831
$DENN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $DENN stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,608,854 shares (+2820.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,733,566
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 568,266 shares (+99.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,438,009
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 370,376 shares (-10.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,240,774
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 334,781 shares (-3.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,228,646
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 321,877 shares (+63.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,181,288
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 274,459 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,660,476
- UBS GROUP AG added 270,484 shares (+805.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,636,428
