New Analyst Forecast: $DEI Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DEI. An analyst from Jefferies set a price target of 16.0 for DEI.

$DEI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DEI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DEI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $16.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 11/15/2024

$DEI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $DEI stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

