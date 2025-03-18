New Analyst Forecast: $DEI Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DEI. An analyst from Jefferies set a price target of 16.0 for DEI.
$DEI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DEI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DEI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $16.0 on 03/17/2025
- Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 11/15/2024
$DEI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $DEI stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,342,397 shares (-47.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,034,888
- FMR LLC added 2,910,490 shares (+59.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,018,694
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,931,487 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,936,226
- CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,721,692 shares (-57.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,954,603
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,520,348 shares (+130.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,217,658
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,437,980 shares (-12.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,688,908
- CALLODINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 872,571 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,194,917
