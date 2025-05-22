New Analyst Forecast: $DECK Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DECK. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $DECK.

$DECK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DECK in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

$DECK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DECK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DECK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $246.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $267.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Tom Nikic from Needham set a target price of $226.0 on 12/05/2024

$DECK Insider Trading Activity

$DECK insiders have traded $DECK stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DECK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID POWERS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $9,601,718 .

. CAROTI STEFANO (President & CEO) sold 14,274 shares for an estimated $2,973,845

BONITA C. STEWART sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $838,935

ANNE SPANGENBERG (President, Fashion Lifestyle) sold 3,882 shares for an estimated $723,721

MAHA SALEH IBRAHIM has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $100,583.

$DECK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 458 institutional investors add shares of $DECK stock to their portfolio, and 512 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

