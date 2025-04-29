New Analyst Forecast: $DECK Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DECK. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $DECK.

$DECK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DECK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

$DECK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DECK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DECK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $246.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $267.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Tom Nikic from Needham set a target price of $226.0 on 12/05/2024

$DECK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DECK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DECK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$DECK Insider Trading Activity

$DECK insiders have traded $DECK stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DECK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID POWERS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $9,601,718 .

. CAROTI STEFANO (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,274 shares for an estimated $5,609,795 .

. THOMAS GARCIA (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $3,155,040

BONITA C. STEWART has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,500 shares for an estimated $2,417,706 .

. STEVEN J. FASCHING (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,802 shares for an estimated $1,540,350

MARCO ELLERKER (President, Global Marketplace) sold 5,667 shares for an estimated $992,858

ANNE SPANGENBERG (President, Fashion Lifestyle) sold 3,882 shares for an estimated $723,721

ANGELA OGBECHIE (Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 1,278 shares for an estimated $208,616

MAHA SALEH IBRAHIM has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $100,583.

$DECK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 441 institutional investors add shares of $DECK stock to their portfolio, and 391 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.