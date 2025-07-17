New Analyst Forecast: $DECK Given $144.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DECK. Jay Sole from UBS set a price target of 144.0 for DECK.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DECK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DECK forecast page.

$DECK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DECK recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $DECK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $134.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Nardone from B of A Securities set a target price of $114.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $144.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $90.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jonathan Komp from Baird set a target price of $140.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Rick Patel from Raymond James set a target price of $140.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $128.0 on 05/23/2025

$DECK Insider Trading Activity

$DECK insiders have traded $DECK stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DECK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID POWERS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,470,966 .

. ANGELA OGBECHIE (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,244 shares for an estimated $648,675 .

. CINDY L DAVIS purchased 1,825 shares for an estimated $200,319

MAHA SALEH IBRAHIM has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $73,066.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DECK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 447 institutional investors add shares of $DECK stock to their portfolio, and 510 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.