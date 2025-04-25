New Analyst Forecast: $DE Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DE. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $DE.

$DE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

$DE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/25.

$DE Insider Trading Activity

$DE insiders have traded $DE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJESH KALATHUR (President, JD Financial & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,580 shares for an estimated $12,304,920.

$DE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 892 institutional investors add shares of $DE stock to their portfolio, and 978 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

