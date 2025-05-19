New Analyst Forecast: $DE Given $560.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DE. Tim Thein from Raymond James set a price target of 560.0 for DE.
$DE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $560.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tim Thein from Raymond James set a target price of $560.0 on 05/16/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $619.0 on 05/15/2025
- An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $510.0 on 03/07/2025
$DE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DE stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$DE Insider Trading Activity
$DE insiders have traded $DE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAJESH KALATHUR (President, JD Financial & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,580 shares for an estimated $12,304,920.
$DE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,006 institutional investors add shares of $DE stock to their portfolio, and 1,078 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,012,297 shares (+36.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $944,471,596
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,456,139 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $683,438,839
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,275,302 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $598,562,993
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 697,849 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $327,535,428
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 646,298 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $303,339,966
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 601,818 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $282,463,278
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 529,362 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $248,456,054
