New Analyst Forecast: $DE Given $560.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DE. Tim Thein from Raymond James set a price target of 560.0 for DE.

$DE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $560.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tim Thein from Raymond James set a target price of $560.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $619.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $510.0 on 03/07/2025

$DE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DE stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 04/08, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$DE Insider Trading Activity

$DE insiders have traded $DE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJESH KALATHUR (President, JD Financial & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,580 shares for an estimated $12,304,920.

$DE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,006 institutional investors add shares of $DE stock to their portfolio, and 1,078 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

