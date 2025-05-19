New Analyst Forecast: $DDS Given 'Sell' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DDS. UBS gave a rating of 'Sell' for $DDS.

$DDS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DDS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 05/16/2025

$DDS Insider Trading Activity

$DDS insiders have traded $DDS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOM W BOLIN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 300 shares for an estimated $130,035

$DDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $DDS stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

