New Analyst Forecast: $DDS Given 'Sell' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DDS. UBS gave a rating of 'Sell' for $DDS.
$DDS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DDS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 05/16/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DDS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DDS forecast page.
$DDS Insider Trading Activity
$DDS insiders have traded $DDS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TOM W BOLIN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 300 shares for an estimated $130,035
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $DDS stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 314,143 shares (-89.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,504,032
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 265,078 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,932,384
- NEW VERNON CAPITAL HOLDINGS II LLC added 185,531 shares (+26618.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,444,217
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 122,736 shares (+150.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,955,443
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 122,374 shares (-24.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,825,800
- UBS GROUP AG removed 114,952 shares (-89.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,167,759
- NEWPORT TRUST COMPANY, LLC removed 77,030 shares (-1.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,586,753
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.