New Analyst Forecast: $DDOG Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DDOG. Jack Andrews from Needham set a price target of 140.0 for DDOG.

$DDOG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DDOG recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $DDOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jack Andrews from Needham set a target price of $140.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $125.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $130.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $128.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Gray Powell from BTIG set a target price of $136.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $120.0 on 04/15/2025

$DDOG Insider Trading Activity

$DDOG insiders have traded $DDOG stock on the open market 150 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 150 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXIS LE-QUOC (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 808,482 shares for an estimated $95,866,231 .

. OLIVIER POMEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 749,634 shares for an estimated $89,909,802 .

. AMIT AGARWAL has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 310,167 shares for an estimated $37,746,645 .

. MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 233,990 shares for an estimated $25,168,963 .

. DAVID M OBSTLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 82,771 shares for an estimated $9,731,822 .

. ADAM BLITZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 81,824 shares for an estimated $9,477,338 .

. SHARDUL SHAH has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 39,580 shares for an estimated $5,203,720 .

. SEAN MICHAEL WALTERS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 43,815 shares for an estimated $4,985,751 .

. KERRY ACOCELLA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,637 shares for an estimated $1,932,598 .

. DAVID GALLOREESE (Chief People Officer) sold 10,216 shares for an estimated $1,193,647

$DDOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 525 institutional investors add shares of $DDOG stock to their portfolio, and 522 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

