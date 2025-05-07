New Analyst Forecast: $DDOG Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DDOG. Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 125.0 for DDOG.

$DDOG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DDOG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DDOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $125.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $130.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $128.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Gray Powell from BTIG set a target price of $136.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $120.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 04/07/2025

$DDOG Insider Trading Activity

$DDOG insiders have traded $DDOG stock on the open market 180 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 180 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OLIVIER POMEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 934,174 shares for an estimated $123,894,193 .

. ALEXIS LE-QUOC (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 806,103 shares for an estimated $102,259,544 .

. AMIT AGARWAL has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 596,554 shares for an estimated $80,521,325 .

. ADAM BLITZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 115,148 shares for an estimated $14,686,970 .

. MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 78,837 shares for an estimated $9,780,399 .

. DAVID M OBSTLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 71,834 shares for an estimated $9,382,382 .

. SEAN MICHAEL WALTERS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 53,627 shares for an estimated $6,960,944 .

. SHARDUL SHAH has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 23,748 shares for an estimated $3,351,907 .

. KERRY ACOCELLA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,201 shares for an estimated $2,213,086.

$DDOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 506 institutional investors add shares of $DDOG stock to their portfolio, and 437 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

