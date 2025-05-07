New Analyst Forecast: $DDOG Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DDOG. Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 125.0 for DDOG.
$DDOG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DDOG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DDOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $125.0 on 05/07/2025
- Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $130.0 on 05/07/2025
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $128.0 on 05/06/2025
- Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 05/06/2025
- Gray Powell from BTIG set a target price of $136.0 on 05/06/2025
- Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $120.0 on 04/15/2025
- Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 04/07/2025
$DDOG Insider Trading Activity
$DDOG insiders have traded $DDOG stock on the open market 180 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 180 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- OLIVIER POMEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 934,174 shares for an estimated $123,894,193.
- ALEXIS LE-QUOC (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 806,103 shares for an estimated $102,259,544.
- AMIT AGARWAL has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 596,554 shares for an estimated $80,521,325.
- ADAM BLITZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 115,148 shares for an estimated $14,686,970.
- MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 78,837 shares for an estimated $9,780,399.
- DAVID M OBSTLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 71,834 shares for an estimated $9,382,382.
- SEAN MICHAEL WALTERS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 53,627 shares for an estimated $6,960,944.
- SHARDUL SHAH has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 23,748 shares for an estimated $3,351,907.
- KERRY ACOCELLA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,201 shares for an estimated $2,213,086.
$DDOG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 506 institutional investors add shares of $DDOG stock to their portfolio, and 437 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 4,120,217 shares (+2071.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $588,737,807
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 3,993,707 shares (+17477.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $570,660,793
- FMR LLC added 3,775,418 shares (+40.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $539,469,478
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 2,889,035 shares (-31.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $286,621,162
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 2,103,838 shares (+76.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $208,721,767
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,097,609 shares (+90.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $299,727,350
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 1,632,870 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $233,320,794
