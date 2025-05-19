New Analyst Forecast: $DDI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DDI. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $DDI.
$DDI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DDI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
$DDI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $DDI stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. added 154,087 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,608,668
- SANCTUARY ADVISORS, LLC removed 122,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,282,032
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 38,010 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $376,299
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 24,025 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $237,847
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 21,010 shares (+361.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,344
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 20,394 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $201,900
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 19,678 shares (-34.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,812
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
