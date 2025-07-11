New Analyst Forecast: $DCO Given $95.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DCO. Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a price target of 95.0 for DCO.

$DCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $95.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $95.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $94.0 on 06/23/2025

$DCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $DCO stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

