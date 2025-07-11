Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $DCO Given $95.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DCO. Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a price target of 95.0 for DCO.

$DCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $95.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $95.0 on 07/03/2025
  • Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $94.0 on 06/23/2025

$DCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $DCO stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 164,368 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,538,275
  • PHOCAS FINANCIAL CORP. added 99,146 shares (+735.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,753,442
  • LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 87,062 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,052,207
  • KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 80,779 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,687,605
  • RDST CAPITAL LLC added 71,544 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,151,698
  • STATE STREET CORP added 65,672 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,810,946
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 53,200 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,087,196

