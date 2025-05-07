New Analyst Forecast: $DCO Given $76.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DCO. Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a price target of 76.0 for DCO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DCO forecast page.

$DCO Insider Trading Activity

$DCO insiders have traded $DCO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT C DUCOMMUN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $69,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $DCO stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.