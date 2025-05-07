New Analyst Forecast: $DCO Given $76.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DCO. Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a price target of 76.0 for DCO.
$DCO Insider Trading Activity
$DCO insiders have traded $DCO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT C DUCOMMUN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $69,500
$DCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $DCO stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MADISON AVENUE PARTNERS, LP removed 363,729 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,154,988
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 164,368 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,538,275
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 103,570 shares (+60.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,593,266
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 95,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,092,262
- ORCHARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 92,012 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,857,483
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 87,062 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,052,207
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 80,210 shares (+594.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,106,168
