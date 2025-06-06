New Analyst Forecast: $DCI Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DCI. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $DCI.

$DCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DCI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/06/2025

$DCI Insider Trading Activity

$DCI insiders have traded $DCI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS R SCALF (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 58,000 shares for an estimated $4,005,025 .

. JAMES OWENS sold 18,700 shares for an estimated $1,159,774

WILLARD D OBERTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $1,100,010 .

. TRUDY A. RAUTIO sold 14,000 shares for an estimated $946,399

$DCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $DCI stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

