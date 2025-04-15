New Analyst Forecast: $DCI Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DCI. Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 63.0 for DCI.

$DCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DCI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $63.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Richard Eastman from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $81.0 on 12/02/2024

$DCI Insider Trading Activity

$DCI insiders have traded $DCI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS R SCALF (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 58,000 shares for an estimated $4,005,025 .

. JAMES OWENS sold 18,700 shares for an estimated $1,159,774

TRUDY A. RAUTIO sold 14,000 shares for an estimated $946,399

WILLARD D OBERTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $613,440.

$DCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $DCI stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

