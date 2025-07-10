Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $DC Given $9.0 Price Target

July 10, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DC. Andrew Mikitchook from BMO Capital set a price target of 9.0 for DC.

$DC Insider Trading Activity

$DC insiders have traded $DC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT QUARTERMAIN (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 65,000 shares for an estimated $168,000 and 0 sales.

$DC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $DC stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 3,063,396 shares (+5905.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,117,999
  • FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP removed 2,540,018 shares (-93.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,731,047
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,450,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,492,500
  • TREK FINANCIAL, LLC added 1,096,590 shares (+853.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,905,963
  • AMUNDI added 1,025,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,716,250
  • EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 892,460 shares (+80.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,365,019
  • DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 775,000 shares (+254.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,053,750

