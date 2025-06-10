New Analyst Forecast: $DAVE Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DAVE. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $DAVE.

$DAVE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAVE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/10/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DAVE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DAVE forecast page.

$DAVE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAVE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DAVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $229.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $118.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $130.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $88.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Christopher LeFemina from Jefferies set a target price of $93.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Cory Carpenter from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $55.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 James Kammert from Evercore ISI set a target price of $42.0 on 01/31/2025

$DAVE Insider Trading Activity

$DAVE insiders have traded $DAVE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YADIN ROZOV has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,138,147 .

. DAN PRESTON sold 2,361 shares for an estimated $491,017

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DAVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $DAVE stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.