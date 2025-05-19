New Analyst Forecast: $DAVA Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DAVA. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Hold' for $DAVA.

$DAVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAVA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$DAVA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DAVA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAVA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.

$DAVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $DAVA stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

