New Analyst Forecast: $DAVA Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DAVA. Nate Svensson from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 14.0 for DAVA.
$DAVA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAVA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $DAVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nate Svensson from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $14.0 on 07/17/2025
- Jonathan Lee from Guggenheim set a target price of $25.0 on 06/10/2025
- Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $20.0 on 06/10/2025
- James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $42.0 on 05/20/2025
- Puneet Jain from JP Morgan set a target price of $18.0 on 05/19/2025
- James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 05/15/2025
$DAVA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DAVA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAVA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 05/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.
$DAVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $DAVA stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,709,335 shares (-94.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,349,125
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,665,735 shares (+36.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,498,489
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 814,050 shares (-94.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,882,115
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 588,754 shares (+195.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,486,590
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 565,032 shares (+311.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,023,774
- FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP added 486,604 shares (+52.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,493,644
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 483,001 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,423,349
