New Analyst Forecast: $DAVA Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DAVA. Nate Svensson from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 14.0 for DAVA.

$DAVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAVA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $DAVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nate Svensson from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $14.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Jonathan Lee from Guggenheim set a target price of $25.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $20.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $42.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Puneet Jain from JP Morgan set a target price of $18.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 05/15/2025

$DAVA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DAVA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAVA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$DAVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $DAVA stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

