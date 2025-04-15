New Analyst Forecast: $DAN Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DAN. Dan Levy from Barclays set a price target of 17.0 for DAN.

$DAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Edison Yu from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $19.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Garrett Nelson from CFRA set a target price of $6.0 on 10/30/2024

$DAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $DAN stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

