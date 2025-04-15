New Analyst Forecast: $DAN Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DAN. Dan Levy from Barclays set a price target of 17.0 for DAN.
$DAN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 04/15/2025
- Edison Yu from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $19.0 on 12/09/2024
- Garrett Nelson from CFRA set a target price of $6.0 on 10/30/2024
$DAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $DAN stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 2,753,025 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,824,969
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 2,672,280 shares (-72.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,891,556
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,280,582 shares (+683.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,363,527
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,548,283 shares (+1740.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,898,151
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,546,868 shares (-81.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,881,794
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 1,419,463 shares (+93.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,408,992
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,325,321 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,320,710
